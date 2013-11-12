TOKYO Nov 12 Japan is to send troops to the
Philippines to help with relief efforts after a super typhoon
killed thousands, with 40 people set to leave as soon as
possible, the government said on Tuesday.
The dispatch of the Self-Defense Forces emergency relief
team comes as the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is
pushing to ease limits on the military imposed by its post-war,
pacifist constitution.
Japan invaded the Philippines in World War Two and scattered
fighting continued until Tokyo's surrender in 1945, but
Philippine officials have said their nation does not share the
concerns of others in Asia, notably China and South Korea,
about Japan's military past.
The Philippines, like Japan a strong ally of the United
States, has also said it views Japan as a counterweight to the
increasing regional role of China.
Chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said the decision to
send the troops followed a request from Manila. He also said
Tokyo would provide $10 million in emergency aid.
"We hope to make every effort to get the aid to the people
who need it as soon as possible," he told a news conference,
adding that the number of troops will be increased if the
situation on the ground warrants it.
Timing of the dispatch was being coordinated with the
Philippines, but the troops were ready, Suga added. A team of 25
people, mainly medical workers, left for the Philippines on
Monday.
Disaster relief activities both at home and abroad by the
Self-Defense Forces have gone a long way to improve the
military's domestic image. About 1,000 soldiers and other
personnel took part in relief efforts in Aceh after the 2004
tsunami, and troops went to Haiti following a devastating
earthquake in 2010.
Expanding such non-combat activities is a key part of Abe's
campaign for a more proactive role for the military overseas.
He is pushing for lifting a self-imposed ban on exercising
the right of collective self-defense, or aiding an ally under
attack, a much more controversial move. He has pledged to
bolster the military to cope with what Japan sees as an
increasingly threatening security environment, including an
assertive China and an unpredictable North Korea.
"Japan's dispatch of its self-defense forces is strictly
confined," said Shinichi Kitaoka, who heads an advisory panel
expected to recommend at least a partial lifting of the ban on
collective self-defense.
"We have started to go to many places nowadays, Haiti and
other places. So to me, Japan's expansion to the more active
participation in peace maintenance is a natural trend."
