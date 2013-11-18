By Manuel Mogato and Aubrey Belford
| MANILA/TACLOBAN, Philippines
military's response to the devastation wrought by one of the
world's most powerful typhoons has been breathtaking.
About 50 U.S. ships and aircraft have been mobilized in the
disaster zone, including 10 C-130 transport planes, 12 V-22
Ospreys and 14 Seahawk helicopters air-dropping supplies from an
aircraft carrier.
The accelerating relief efforts underscore a fast-expanding
U.S.-Philippine military alliance that could grow even stronger
in the wake of the catastrophe as the United States pursues its
"pivot" towards Asia.
As U.S. ships deliver food, water and medicine, they are
also delivering goodwill that could ease the way for the United
States to strengthen its often-controversial military presence
in one of Southeast Asia's most strategic countries.
"It is not that the United States used assistance to promote
rebalancing, but that rebalancing enabled to the U.S. to respond
so decisively," said Asia security expert Carl Thayer.
The Philippines is one of Washington's closest allies in
Asia and a crucial partner in President Barack Obama's strategy
to rebalance U.S. military forces towards the region to counter
the rising influence of China.
The United States sent the nuclear-powered USS George
Washington aircraft carrier to lead relief efforts after Typhoon
Haiyan killed at least 3,900 people on Nov. 8, leaving many
survivors dazed and without food and water for days.
By coincidence, and heavy in symbolism, the carrier is
moored off the coast near where U.S. General Douglas MacArthur's
forces landed on Oct. 20, 1944, in one of the biggest Allied
victories, fulfilling his vow "I shall return".
HIGH-FIVES ALL ROUND
The U.S. forces are also using an airfield in Guiuan, one of
the worst-hit towns in Eastern Samar province, that was a major
base during World War Two and then abandoned.
Now U.S. helicopter crews dump tarpaulins and stacks of food
aid, dishing out a round of high-fives to grateful villagers
before jumping back into their helicopter and taking off for the
next drop.
On Monday, the United States announced an additional $10
million in aid, bringing the total U.S. humanitarian aid to more
than $37 million.
The United States and the Philippines are in the middle of
negotiations to increase a rotational presence of U.S. forces in
the country, deploying aircraft, ships, supplies and troops for
humanitarian and maritime security operations.
The widening military cooperation, that includes the use of
bases for temporary deployment, signals rapidly warming security
relations after Manila closed big U.S. military bases that had
operated for decades in 1992. Manila later allowed the return of
American troops for training and joint exercises. The new
agreement is expected to expand these activities.
A senior Philippine officer said some of the equipment the
United States provided had been in place before the typhoon
struck.
"But, in the future, we'll be better prepared to deal with
disasters if our two governments signed the framework agreement
on enhanced defence cooperation and increased presence," he
said.
"The humanitarian cooperation we're seeing between the
Philippines and the United States makes the new agreement more
relevant."
China's response to the disaster was slow off the mark and,
some would say, less than generous. The world's second-largest
economy initially announced it was giving $200,000 and then
raised that by $1.64 million. Only on Sunday, more than a week
after the storm struck, did it say it was ready to send rescue
and medical teams.
Japan has sent three ships with trucks and engineering
equipment, while Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore have sent
C-130s.
"CHINA FOUND WANTING"
China and the Philippines are locked in a bitter dispute
over islands in the South China Sea and many Chinese took to
Sina Weibo, China's version of Twitter, to say the Philippines
should not be given anything in aid.
"China has been found wanting in (humanitarian aid) capacity
in 2004 and again in 2013," Thayer said, referring to the 2004
Asian tsunami. "If one were looking at a connection between
political motivations and humanitarian assistance, Beijing would
be a good place to start."
Brigadier General Paul Kennedy, commander of Third Marine
Expeditionary Brigade, commanding the U.S. operation, said there
was no plan for a permanent presence in the Philippines.
"I've been coming here for 28 years training, much of it
done over disasters, obviously," he said. "It's already a tacit
agreement that when a disaster happens, we'll do this.
"The United States isn't going to take advantage of the
crisis to increase its footprint. It would be taking advantage
of someone's appreciation."
Asked how long the U.S. military presence would last in
Guiuan, he said: "We'll base it on the demand from the
Philippine side."
Patrick Cronin, an Asia-Pacific security expert at the
Center for a New American Security in Washington, said the
United States remained focused on helping survivors of the
storm.
"America's response includes our military, civilian disaster
and foreign experts, and non-governmental organization, all
pulling together to minimize misery and catalyze
reconstruction," he said.
"The emergency response opens an opportunity to move forward
with long-discussed plans for a modest U.S. rotational military
presence in the Philippines."
(Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Robert Birsel)