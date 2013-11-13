By Andrew R.C. Marshall
| TACLOBAN, Philippines
TACLOBAN, Philippines Nov 13 Dead bodies clog
the basement of the Tacloban City Convention Centre. The dazed
evacuees in its sports hall are mostly women and children. The
men are missing.
That so few men made it to this refuge shows how dimly aware
they were of the threat posed by Typhoon Haiyan, which crashed
into the central Philippines on Friday with some of the
strongest winds ever recorded.
Many men stayed at their homes to guard against looters.
Poorly enforced evacuations compounded the problem. And the
bodies illustrate another, more troubling truth: the evacuation
centre itself became a death trap, as many of those huddling in
the basement perished in a tsunami-like swirl of water.
Those with the foresight to evacuate flimsy homes along the
coast gathered in concrete structures not strong enough to
withstand the six-metre (20-ft) storm surges that swept through
Tacloban, capital of the worst-hit Leyte province.
The aid, when it came, was slow. Foreign aid agencies said
relief resources were stretched thin after a big earthquake in
central Bohol province last month and displacement caused by
fighting with rebels in the country's south, complicating
efforts to get supplies in place before the storm struck.
The Philippines, no stranger to natural disasters, was
unprepared for Haiyan's fury.
"We're all waiting for our husbands," said Melody Mendoza,
27, camped out with her two young sons at the convention centre,
which towers over the devastated coastal landscape.
Local officials say 10,000 people were killed in Tacloban
alone. President Benigno Aquino told CNN the death toll from the
typhoon was 2,000 to 2,500, saying "emotional drama" was behind
the higher estimate.
Aquino defended the government's preparations, saying the
toll might have been higher had it not been for the evacuation
of people and the readying of relief supplies.
"But, of course, nobody imagined the magnitude that this
super typhoon brought on us," he said.
WARNINGS UNHEEDED
Two days before the storm hit, the International Federation
of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies predicted a "dangerous"
typhoon with winds of 240 kph (150 mph) heading straight for
Leyte and Samar - the two most devastated provinces.
Warnings were broadcast regularly on television and over
social media. More than 750,000 people across the central
Philippines were evacuated.
"As bad as the loss of life was, it could have in fact been
much, much worse," said Clare Nullis, spokeswoman for the U.N.'s
World Meteorological Organization, praising the government's
work in issuing warnings.
"Certainly on Thursday and Friday, PAGASA, which is the
Philippines' meteorological service, they were sending out
regular warnings of a seven-metre (22 ft) storm surge. That was
going out on an hourly basis."
But as the storm approached Tacloban and authorities
crisscrossed the city, their warnings often fell on deaf ears.
"Some people didn't believe us because it was so sunny,"
said Jerry Yaokasin, vice mayor of Tacloban. "Some people were
even laughing."
Getting relief supplies to survivors has also been chaotic.
Foreign aid workers said they had struggled to get equipment
and personnel on to Philippine military cargo planes, with the
government prioritising the deployment of soldiers due to
widespread looting at the weekend.
Mark Fernando, 33, a volunteer for the Philippine National
Red Cross, arrived in Tacloban on Tuesday afternoon after a
two-day wait at nearby Cebu city for a military plane.
"They said, 'Our priority is to bring in soldiers and
policemen,'" said Fernando, whose 10-strong team plans to clear
debris and set up a water filtration system.
One survivor at the Tacloban convention centre said he would
have evacuated if he had been told a tsunami-like wall of water
might hit.
"On Thursday night we could see the stars in the sky," said
Moises Rosillo, 41, a pedicab driver sheltering beneath the
centre's distinctive domed roof with his family. "We thought it
would just be wind and rain."
Rosillo evacuated his wife and son, but stayed behind with
his father and thousands of other men in a neighbourhood near
the airport. The authorities warned of a storm surge - a term
Rosilla said he didn't understand - but didn't try to forcibly
evacuate them.
Winds of 314 kph (195 mph) were followed by a surge of
water, which rose to the height of a coconut tree within five
minutes, he said. Rosillo was swept into a bay, which he likened
to a giant whirlpool, and clung for hours to a piece of wood
before struggling ashore. His father died in the water.
Medical workers are treating evacuees at the convention
centre for lacerations and other wounds.
But many, like Mendoza, complained of a lack of food and
poor hygiene. "People won't come here because they are scared
their children will get sick."
"THE PREPARATIONS WERE NOT ENOUGH"
With so little help arriving, people are still streaming
towards Tacloban's airport, where hundreds of people are waiting
for a chance to board a flight to Cebu or Manila.
"It appears local government units failed to mobilise
officials for forced evacuations to higher and safer ground, out
of the way of strong winds, storm surges and widespread
flooding," said Doracie Zoleta-Nantes, an expert on disasters at
the Australian National University in Canberra.
Typhoons are a frequent phenomenon in the Philippines and
the flimsy nature of rural housing means fatalities are hard to
avoid. Haiyan was the second category 5 typhoon to hit this year
after Typhoon Usagi in September. An average of 20 typhoons
strike every year, and Haiyan was the 24th this year.
Last year, Typhoon Bopha flattened three towns in southern
Mindanao, killing 1,100 people and causing damage of more than
$1 billion.
Zoleta Nantes, a Philippines native, said despite those
disasters and efforts to strengthen disaster management since
2010, "the Philippine government continues a reactive approach
to disasters".
Survivors complained of shortages of food and water, piling
pressure on Aquino whose once soaring popularity has been eroded
in recent weeks by a corruption scandal roiling his political
allies.
Some officials said they could have done more.
"Now, looking back, the preparations were not enough,
especially in Tacloban. What we did not prepare for was the
breakdown in local functions," said Lucille Sering, secretary of
the government's Climate Change Commission.
More than 30 countries have pledged aid, but distribution of
relief goods has been hampered by impassable roads and
rudderless towns that have lost leaders and emergency workers.
Hardest-hit Leyte province has only one working airstrip,
which is overrun with relief supplies and crowds jostling to
evacuate. It can handle only lighter aircraft.
Philippine Army Major Ruben Guinolbay said help from the
United States, other countries and aid agencies was slowed by
the lack of clear information. Tacloban's government was wiped
out by the storm. Many officials are dead, missing or too
overcome with grief to work.
"The usual contact people could not be reached because
communications were cut and there was no way of getting
information," he told Reuters. A U.S. Marine commander came to
Tacloban to personally assess the situation, he added. After his
trip, help started to flow.
Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said the government's
response this time was faster than previous disasters.
"We saw something that is really unprecedented," Abad said.
"I don't think we could have prepared for this."
(Additional reporting by Rosemarie Francisco and Erik dela Cruz
in Manila, Maggie Lu Yueyang in Sydney and Stephanie
Ulmer-Nebehay in Geneva. Editing by Jason Szep and Dean Yates)