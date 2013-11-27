MANILA Nov 27 The Philippines' post-typhoon
reconstruction could take as long as 10 years, with the
leadership of President Benigno Aquino put to a test amid
complex problems such as property rights, missing title deeds
and land zoning, experts said on Wednesday.
The task will likely take longer and cost more than the
rebuilding of Indonesia's Aceh province after the 2004 tsunami,
they said.
Super typhoon Haiyan wiped out or damaged practically
everything in its path as it swept ashore on Nov. 8, with
seven-metre storm surges destroying around 90 percent of the
city of Tacloban in Leyte province alone.
Haiyan killed at least 5,500 people, left more than 1,700
missing, displaced as many as four million and destroyed around
$563 million worth of crops and infrastructure.
"The enormity of this disaster is unprecedented at least in
the Asia-Pacific region in terms of the geography," said Sanny
Jegillos, coordinator for crisis prevention and recovery at the
United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). "It's much, much
larger than the tsunami in Aceh.
"The rehabilitation cost will be more expensive for Haiyan,
because a unit of a school will be more expensive than a school
built in Aceh because of the design parameters."
The government's initial estimates point to a reconstruction
cost of as much as 250 billion pesos ($5.7 billion). Aceh's
rebuilding over eight years required nearly $7 billion, funded
by the Indonesian government and international donors.
Manila has said new structures in the typhoon-prone areas
must be able to withstand winds of 300 kph (186 mph), close to
Haiyan's maximum winds when it slammed into Eastern Samar
province before crossing the central Philippines.
Sonny Rosal, head of the United Architects of the
Philippines which is helping the National Housing Authority
(NHA) design stronger houses, said there were challenges related
to government buy-outs of landowners in risky areas,
reestablishing title and revising the national building code
which now specifies that public structures must withstand winds
of only up to 250 kph.
"What is being discussed now in the NHA is that it may take
us 10 years to be able to rebuild. It's not that easy. A lot is
involved here," Rosal said. "It's like building a new country."
On Wednesday, a government task force assigned to draw up a
recovery and rehabilitation plan submitted its immediate,
medium-term and long-term goals to Aquino, who demanded more
specific details before giving final approval. The task force
will report back to Aquino on Friday with more refinements.
That plan will likely identify only immediate needs and
plans of action, since a longer-term rebuilding strategy will
take weeks if not months to complete, officials said.
In Japan's case, it completed its long-term reconstruction
plan six months after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
"This case (Haiyan) is much more complex than the Japanese
experience. The Japanese experienced only a tsunami," said Kimio
Takeya, an engineer and expert for reconstruction planning at
the Japan International Cooperation Agency.
"In this area, there was a storm surge and strong wind
combination."
