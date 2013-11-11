TACLOBAN, Philippines Nov 11 Hung outside a
shattered church in the Philippine coastal city of Tacloban, on
a road flanked with uncollected corpses and canyons of debris,
is a handwritten sign.
It read, "We need help!"
Relief supplies are pouring into Tacloban three days after
Typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded,
turned this once-vibrant port city of 220,000 into a
corpse-choked wasteland.
Tacloban city administrator Tecson Juan Lim says the death
toll in this city alone "could go up to 10,000."
At least a dozen U.S. and Philippines military cargo planes
arrived on Monday, with the Philippine air force saying it had
flown in about 60,000 kg (66 tons) of relief supplies since
Saturday. But the demand is huge and the supplies aren't
reaching those who need it most.
"People are roaming around the city, looking for food and
water," said Christopher Pedrosa, a government aid worker.
Aid trucks from the airport struggle to enter the city
because of the stream of people and vehicles leaving it. On
motorbikes, trucks or by foot, people clog the road to the
airport, clutching scarves to their faces to blot out the dust
and stench of bodies.
Hundreds have already left on cargo planes to the capital,
Manila, or the second-biggest city of Cebu, with many more
sleeping rough overnight at the wrecked airport in the hope of
boarding flights in the coming days.
Reuters journalists travelled on a government aid truck
which took five hours to pick up 600 bags of rice, tinned goods
and milk from the airport and take it to a distribution point at
City Hall. Thousands more bags were left at the airport because
the truck wasn't big enough, said officials.
Pedrosa, the government aid worker, said security concerns
prevented supplies from being handed out after dark.
"There might be a stampede," he said.
The aid truck was guarded by soldiers toting assault rifles.
"It's risky," said Jewel Ray Marcia, a Philippine army
lieutenant who led the unit.
"People are angry. They are going out of their minds."
"NOTHING LEFT TO LOOT"
The official slogan of Tacloban is "A City of Progress,
Beauty and Love". But Typhoon Haiyan, known locally as Yolanda,
has turned that on its head, as desperation and anger grow.
Residents wait with increasing impatience for a trickle of aid
to become a torrent.
Earlier on Monday, said Pedrosa, soldiers fired warning
shots into the air to stop people stealing fuel from a petrol
station.
A heavier presence of soldiers and police on the
debris-choked streets has stopped most looting, at least for
now.
People were still emptying one warehouse of rice and loading
it onto carts and motorcycles. No police or soldiers stopped
them.
A handwritten sign pinned to a makeshift police checkpoint
near a looted department store warned of an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
curfew. Reuters was unable to confirm whether the curfew was
observed or enforced.
Also cleared out is a bottling factory for beer and soft
drinks. In some areas, Coca-Cola was handed out free while
drinking water was impossible to find. Officials were warning
residents not to drink water from wells, which were likely
polluted.
But there is another reason the looting had abated.
"There is nothing left to loot," said Pedrosa.
"THERE IS NOTHING HERE"
Officials attribute the high death toll to the many people
who stayed behind to protect their property and were swept away
in a storm surge of water and lacerating debris.
One of them was Marivel Saraza, 39, who moved her six
children further inland before Haiyan struck, but stayed behind
to look after her home only a stone's throw from the sea.
She ended up battling through chest-high water to reach
higher ground, while the storm surge destroyed her two-story
concrete home.
"My house just dissolved in the water," she said.
Saraza now struggles to feed her children. The government
gave her 2 kg (4.4 lb) of rice and a single can of sardines -
barely enough for one family meal - so her husband was foraging
for fruit further inland. But trees have been combed flat by the
force of the wind and rice fields inundated with salt water.
Haiyan struck with a force strong enough to drown hundreds
of people in a storm surge and send cars and shipping containers
tumbling through neighbourhoods. All that's left of the main
airport building is a carcass of twisted metal.
The sea has yet to retreat from some neighbourhoods and the
streets are flooded. The bay is littered with half-submerged
cars.
Some people are making shelters from what the water has left
of their broken homes. Others, unable to find any flat ground
amid the ruins, sleep on sodden mattresses on their roofs. Some
5,000 people sheltered in a stadium.
The streets empty at night, the ruins lit here and there by
cooking fires, or scoped by the powerful lights of passing army
trucks.
Rusty Lacambra, 42, is joining the exodus along with his
wife, two sons and niece. On Monday night he hitched a lift in
an army truck bound for the airport to wait with hundreds of
others hoping for a free flight on a cargo plane to Manila.
"My house is destroyed," he said. "Even if you have money
there is no food to buy. There is nothing here."
(Editing by Jason Szep and Robert Birsel)