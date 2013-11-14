(Edits paragraph two)
By Aubrey Belford
SANTA FE, Philippines Nov 14 On one side, the
Anika Island Resort faces a glittering stretch of azure sea. On
the other three, it faces the remains of homes and coconut palms
minced by wind into the white sand.
The hotel is the only one of 32 to escape Typhoon Haiyan
unscathed enough to stay running in Santa Fe, an idyllic tourist
town on Bantayan island flattened by one of the world's biggest
storms.
The destruction here reflects the damage to the tourism
industry in many typhoon-hit parts of the Philippines since the
category-5 super typhoon struck on Friday. Hundreds of tourists
have been stranded for days by the storm, which has killed
thousands of people and levelled the coastal city of Tacloban
The scale of the storm and its carnage have made for a week
of international headlines, frightening away tourists across the
central Philippines and triggering mass cancellations at
resorts, though the record-breaking typhoon struck only six of
the country's 7,107 islands.
Resorts at major destinations such as Boracay, Palawan, Cebu
and Bohol, however, have seen cancellation rates of 30 to 40
percent since the storm hit, said Cesar Cruz, president of the
Philippine Tour Operators Association in Manila.
"The cancellations are still coming in," he said.
Just three days ago, more than 400 tourists from 26
countries were stranded at Palawan alone, turning the
scuba-diving centre with its dozens of gorgeous islands into a
terrifying travel nightmare. Many were evacuated.
Anika's owner, Nelson Yuvallos, attributes the survival of
his hotel to divine intervention, after he "prayed like Moses"
that winds of nearly 315 km per hour (195 miles per hour) would
part around it. Across Santa Fe, local officials say 95 percent
of buildings were severely damaged.
"Tourism is very important here. It's the only income,"
Yuvallos said. About 4,000 tourists come to the island, just off
the northern tip of Cebu, in a regular month, peaking to 10,000
during the northern winter, he said.
In some ways, local tourism has been lucky. The ferries that
run to the mainland were back in operation within two days of
the storm, taking the remaining weary tourists with them.
"It's like people are thinking all the Philippines is gone.
If you look at the international media that is the impression
you get," Philippine Tourism Secretary Ramon Jimenez told
Reuters. "But tourists who were meant for one place have been
diverted to another and most of this has been successful."
Bringing them back, however, will be a challenge.
A SQUEEZE ON TOURISM
Hotel owners have agreed to try to rebuild by December. Too
much of a delay, and tourists will pick another palm-fringed
paradise - one where twisted fallen powerlines have not been
repurposed for drying the clothes of people living in the open.
The mayor, Jose Titing Esgana, is less optimistic.
"Rebuilding by December is a very high expectation," he said.
Esgana said tourism may only be able to recover in time for
Easter, when the island famously fills up with Catholic tourists
who come to feast on pork, thanks to a belief that the island
was granted papal licence in the 19th century to eat red meat on
Good Friday. In the meantime, up to 400 people will be out of
work.
Tourism is a growing business in the Philippines, where the
number of visitors climbed to 4.3 million last year from 3.9
million the year before. It generates about 5.9 percent of the
fast-growing $250 billion economy.
The government has set an ambitious target to more than
double tourist arrivals in the next three years to 10 million.
Typhoon Haiyan undoubtedly makes that harder.
"It might temper the trajectory a little bit," said Jun
Neri, an economist at the Bank of the Philippine Islands. "But
it should be able to bounce back in the latter part of the first
half of next year."
He expects some of the billions of dollars in reconstruction
that awaits the Philippines to offset tourism losses.
German-based CEDIM Forensic Disaster Analysis has estimated the
typhoon could cost the country as much as $19 billion in
reconstruction.
"MERCY FOR MY CHILDREN"
In Sante Fe, almost all the fishing boats have been
destroyed and the chickens - which supply the whole province
with eggs - are being killed to feed locals.
Food aid is trickling through to the people, but so far no
shelter or reconstruction material has arrived for more than
6,400 displaced families. The destruction is so complete that
"the structure is totally zero", Esgana said. "There is nothing
to reconstruct with."
Arsolin Ofiasa is trying to do just that. The small shack
where he lives with his pregnant wife and five of his seven
children was almost completely flattened on Friday, saved only
by a sturdy wooden cabinet.
Ofiasa is now salvaging the nails from wrecked planks from
his house in the hope of using them again to hammer a firmer
structure into place.
"All I want is to be able rebuild a house and live decently,
and I hope for mercy for my children."
