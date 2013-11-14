WASHINGTON Nov 13 The U.S. military has ordered
the activation a Navy hospital ship for possible deployment to
the Philippines in December, as the United States ramps up its
relief mission after that country's devastating typhoon,
officials said on Wednesday.
The USNS Mercy is slow-moving and it could take about three
weeks for the ship to reach the Philippines from San Diego if it
first stops in Hawaii to pick up additional personnel and
equipment, a U.S. military spokesman said.
With a capacity to treat hundreds of patients at any given
time, the Mercy would bring enormous capability to efforts to
help treat victims of Typhoon Haiyan during what is expected to
be a long recovery for the Philippines.
"If ordered to deploy, Mercy would get underway in the next
several days and could arrive in the Philippines sometime in
December," the Navy's Pacific Fleet said in a statement.
Haiyan, one of the strongest storms ever recorded, tore
through the central Philippines on Friday. It flattened the
coastal city of Tacloban and destroyed all but two hospitals
there.
The death toll is still unclear. But more than 670,000
people have been displaced by the storm, the United Nations
said, and survivors have become increasingly desperate as
essential supplies have dwindled.
On Wednesday, one U.S. official said relief operations were
picking up pace now that some logistical hurdles had been
addressed.
"It's been a very difficult first few days wading through
some of these logistical obstacles - that's not unusual in this
kind of a crisis," the official said, speaking to reporters on
condition of anonymity. "We're getting a better handle on that
and feel like we're starting to turn a corner."
The Mercy would join other U.S. ships, including the USS
George Washington aircraft carrier, which is expected to arrive
off the Philippines on Thursday along with cruisers USS Antietam
and USS Cowpens, the Navy said. The destroyers USNS Mustin and
USS Lassen have already arrived off the Philippines, the Navy's
Pacific Fleet said.
Other U.S. vessels, including the amphibious ships USS
Ashland and USS Germantown, are expected to arrive in the
Philippines in about a week, it added.
The number of U.S. military personnel on the ground could
also triple to more than a thousand in a week, from just over
300 now, one U.S. official estimated, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by Christopher Wilson)