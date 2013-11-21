(Corrects headline removing reference to quake)
By Nathan Layne
BALANGIGA, Philippines Nov 22 In the devastated
coastal Philippine town of Balangiga, a Roman Catholic belfry
with a maroon steeple rises from the rubble, a battered symbol
of resistance for a people with mixed feelings about the U.S.
military now helping them survive.
After one of the world's most powerful typhoons roared
across the central Philippines and killed more than 4,000
people, U.S. military helicopters are flying in aid to desperate
regions such as this once-picturesque fishing village of 12,600
people in ravaged Samar province.
It was here 112 years ago that one of the darkest chapters
of American colonialism began: the island-wide massacre by U.S.
soldiers of thousands of Filipinos, including women and
children, in response to the killing of 48 U.S. soldiers by
rebels.
After months of bloodshed, animosity has festered for more
than a century over the ultimate insult: seizure of the town's
church bells by U.S. troops. In recent years, the Philippine
government has demanded their return.
Marciano Deladia, a chief aide to the mayor, and other
residents are thankful for the U.S. packets of rice and other
food. "But we want our bells back," he said.
The town built the belfry in 1998 in the hope that the
United States would return three bells it says were stolen as
trophies during the 1899-1902 Philippine-American War. One is
believed to have been rung to signal the start of the attack.
Two of the bells are at the Warren Air Force Base in
Wyoming. The third is part of a travelling museum now at a base
in South Korea.
"HISTORICAL HERITAGE"
The dispute over the Balangiga bells underscores the
difficulty the United States will face in transforming goodwill
over its aid to typhoon victims into a bigger military presence
on the ground in the Philippines.
Although the two countries are close allies, mistrust still
lingers over America's previous role as the Philippines'
colonial master, as well as its longtime support for the brutal
and kleptocratic regime of the former dictator Ferdinand Marcos.
The belfry is among just a few buildings still intact after
Super Typhoon Haiyan killed 14 people in Balangiga, where a
well-organised evacuation plan kept fatalities low.
"We don't have any animosity against the American people,"
said Deladia, standing in front of a monument recreating the
ambush of U.S. troops. But the bells, he said, are "part of our
historical heritage".
Every Sept. 28 the town re-enacts the 1901 Balangiga
"incident" in which 48 occupying U.S. soldiers died in an ambush
at the old church that triggered retaliation in which U.S.
forces razed homes and killed thousands.
The dispute reflects America's long ties to the Philippines,
which declared independence from Spain in 1898 with the help of
U.S. forces. When the United States went on to colonise the
country, a war of independence erupted.
As the United States expands its military and economic
interests in Asia to counter a rising China, fewer countries are
more strategically important than the Philippines and its string
of islands in the busy South China Sea.
Gregoria Pabillo, 76, said replacement bells, which are rung
every day at noon and 6 p.m., lack the "rich sound" of the
originals, which according to legend could be heard two towns
over, some 20 km (12 miles) away.
An official at St. Lawrence The Martyr Parish Church, which
stands on the site of the 1901 ambush, said retrieving the bells
was important for a full accounting of the past, good and bad,
to pass on to the younger generation.
"Some people say 'what's the big deal with the bells?' To
that I say: why is it such a big deal that you have to keep the
bells?" said Fe Campanero, a secretary at the church.
To others in the ravaged town their uncertain future is
their only concern.
"Whether or not the bells are returned doesn't matter to
me," said Raymond Balais, 42, whose home was destroyed in the
storm.
"We just had a disaster. I don't know what to think."
