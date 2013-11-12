WASHINGTON Nov 12 The World Bank is considering
increasing cash grants for the poor in the Philippines after the
island nation was hit by a devastating typhoon at the weekend.
The development lender provides such grants via the
Philippine government to encourage the country's poorest people
to send their children to school and check their health.
The bank is now discussing with the government whether to
increase the speed and volume of the transfers after Typhoon
Haiyan, or to remove conditions placed on them, World Bank
President Jim Yong Kim told a news briefing on Tuesday.
"We've made clear to the authorities in the Philippines that
we'd be prepared to be involved in any way that they find
appropriate," Kim said. He added that the bank could also
consider assisting in the removal of some of the debris from the
storm, as it did after the earthquake in Haiti.
Philippine officials have been overwhelmed by Haiyan, one of
the strongest typhoons on record. It tore through the central
Philippines on Friday and flattened Tacloban, coastal capital of
Leyte province.
On Tuesday, President Benigno Aquino estimated the death
toll at 2,000 to 2,500. Many of those who died drowned in a
tsunami-like wall of seawater.
Kim said the typhoon should bring to the forefront the
devastation that is likely to accompany climate change, as the
number and frequency of storms and droughts increases around the
world.
"The critical issue is that you cannot connect any single
event to climate change," he said.
"That's not the point... . The real event is that the
frequency of these events is increasing, and that's exactly what
the climate-change scientists have predicted."
The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
(IPCC) has said it is "more likely than not" that storms will
increase in intensity in the coming century.
The World Bank has increased its focus on climate change
since Kim took office last year, publishing several reports
about the effects of a warmer world. Kim argues that climate
change will hit the world's poorest the hardest.
The priority for the Philippines should be to increase its
resilience to future weather shocks, Kim said, adding that the
World Bank had done analysis on how much it would cost to create
levies, barriers and other measures to reduce the impact of
storms.
The cost of major storms in terms of damage to coastlines
worldwide is currently about $6 billion a year, but this could
increase to $1 trillion a year by 2050, in inflation-adjusted
terms, due to the impact of climate change, Kim said.
Investing about $50 billion a year globally on building
resilience could avoid most costs in the future, he said.
"It's going to be very expensive, but compared to what it
will cost if we don't do it, we think it's a good investment,"
he said, adding that the World Bank was working with governments
to assist poorer countries with the investments.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by David Brunnstrom)