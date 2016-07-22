MANILA, July 22 The Philippines has stopped
accepting applications for new ride-sharing vehicles of Uber
and Grab due to a backlog amid a government review of
its policies on fare spikes, a senior official said on Friday.
The Southeast Asian nation was the first country to regulate
app-based car-hailing operations after coming out with rules
last year.
"It's just the new applications that we have to suspend so
we don't have a huge amount of backlog," said Cherie Mercado,
spokeswoman of the transportation department.
Applications have ballooned to record highs, with 29,000
pending, 23,000 of which were for Uber and the rest divided
between Grab and u-Hop, she said.
Mercado said the suspension was indefinite and it was not
clear what changes would be required to reverse it.
Uber and Grab officials were not immediately available for
comment.
"We will also review the fare scheme, the surge pricing,"
she said, referring to the fluctuating fare charges which have
caused friction as conventional taxis are not allowed to apply
them.
The Philippines is Southeast Asia's third fastest growing
market for automobiles. The country's motor vehicle sales jumped
25.4 percent in January to May, next only to Singapore' 76.8
percent uptick and Vietnam's 36.6 percent climb, data from the
ASEAN Automotive Federation showed.
