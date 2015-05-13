MANILA May 13 The Philippines issued new rules
for ride-sharing services such as Uber on Wednesday, becoming
the first country to regulate specifically for such app-based
car-hailing operations and prompting threats of legal action
from the taxi industry.
Under the regulations, private sedans, SUVs and vans less
than seven years old can be accredited and tapped by
ride-sharing firms like Uber and GrabCar.
Transportation Secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya said such
services were needed due to the lack of adequate mass transport
in Manila, Southeast Asia's second most congested city after
Jakarta according to research firm Numbeo.
"We should not see it as something that will damage the old
taxi industry, but merely to offer better services and compel
them to modernise and innovate," Abaya said at a briefing this
week ahead of the launch of the regulations.
U.S.-based Uber, the world's most valuable venture-backed
start-up valued at $40 billion, already faces legal challenges
around the world over how it pays drivers, charges passengers
and ensures their safety, and for violations of transport laws.
It uses technology to connect private citizens using their
own cars with customers seeking a ride, to the ire of
traditional taxi operators who say its drivers do not have to
pay licence fees or comply with local regulations.
Uber sees a lucrative market in the Philippines, given
Manila's population of as many as 15 million people, Laurence
Cua, Uber's Philippine general manager, told Reuters.
"These new regulations put the safety of consumers first,
while recognising the value of companies like Uber and the power
of their technology to improve the quality of transportation in
the city," Cua said.
But Uber and similar companies are unlikely to find it a
breeze to operate in Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economy,
with the local taxi industry threatening to sue the government
to protect around 27,000 cabs plying their trade in the capital.
"Only in the Philippines is the taxi industry unprotected.
Everywhere else, the government understood the investment of the
taxi industry in their operations," Jesus Manuel Suntay, head of
the National Taxi Operators Association, told Reuters.
The Japan International Cooperation Agency estimates traffic
congestion in Manila results in 2.4 billion pesos ($57 million)
worth of productivity losses daily.
