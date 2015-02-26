MANILA Feb 26 Philippine President Benigno
Aquino may soon sign an order clearing the way for the
government to sell a controlling stake in state-owned United
Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB) this year, a senior
government official said on Thursday.
Some of the Philippines' biggest lenders have expressed
interest in bidding for the state shares in UCPB, the 12th
largest in the Southeast Asian country with assets worth nearly
250 billion pesos ($5.7 billion), based on central bank data.
Among the possible bidders were Philippine National Bank
, East West Banking Corp, BDO Unibank Inc
, Union Bank of the Philippines and China
Banking Corp, according to the companies and local
media.
Francis Pangilinan, presidential assistant for food security
and agricultural modernisation, told reporters the president is
committed to the stake sale and could sign the order "anytime
soon". He declined to give details.
UCPB was among the assets sequestered by the administration
of the late President Corazon Aquino, Benigno's mother, after
late dictator Ferdinand Marcos was ousted by a popular revolt in
1986.
In 2013 the Supreme Court ruled that UCPB's controlling
shares previously held by Eduardo Cojuangco, a close ally of
Marcos, must be returned to the government for the benefit of
coconut farmers.
($1 = 43.9300 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)