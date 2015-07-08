MANILA, July 8 The Philippines has suspended the
sale of its majority stake in United Coconut Planters Bank
after the country's Supreme Court granted an
injunction requested by coconut farmers who have questioned the
government's authority to sell the asset.
The auction, expected to be worth at least $350 million, has
drawn much foreign interest as it was slated to be the first
sale of a controlling stake in a Philippine bank since the
government passed a law last year that allowed overseas firms to
take full control of local lenders.
The Supreme Court on June 30 issued an indefinite stay on
two executive orders by President Benigno Aquino that had paved
the way for the sale of assets which were bought with taxes
collected from coconut farmers during the administration of the
late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.
The farmers have argued that the government holds the assets
in trust and does not have the authority to sell.
The government is suspending the bidding process but remains
confident in the validity of the executive orders, Toni Coo,
officer-in-charge of the Department of Finance's Privatisation
and Management Office told Reuters in a text message on
Wednesday.
United Coconut is the country's 12th largest lender and had
assets worth nearly 260 billion pesos ($5.8 billion) as of the
end of last year.
The government had received 12 letters of intent to bid from
foreign and local investors, including U.S. private equity firms
Carlyle, Lone Star Funds and TPG Capital, as well as Japan's
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and local
conglomerate San Miguel Corp.
The government plans to sell its 73.9 percent stake for a
minimum of 1.1 billion pesos but has also stipulated that the
winning bidder must inject at least 15 billion pesos in capital.
($1 = 45.1700 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)