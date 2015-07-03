MANILA, July 3 The Philippines' San Miguel Corp
on Friday said it plans to bid for the government's
majority stake in United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB),
confirming a Reuters report identifying the conglomerate as an
interested party.
In a disclosure, San Miguel President Ramon Ang said the
company submitted a Letter of Intent to participate in the
privatisation of UCPB. (bit.ly/1LLyzn1)
The privatisation, worth at least $350 million, has drawn
interest from 12 entities, including Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group Inc and U.S. private equity companies
CAP IV Engagement Ltd, an affiliate of Carlyle Asia Partners IV,
Lone Star Funds and TPG Capital Management.
