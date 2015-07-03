MANILA, July 3 The Philippines' San Miguel Corp on Friday said it plans to bid for the government's majority stake in United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB), confirming a Reuters report identifying the conglomerate as an interested party.

In a disclosure, San Miguel President Ramon Ang said the company submitted a Letter of Intent to participate in the privatisation of UCPB. (bit.ly/1LLyzn1)

The privatisation, worth at least $350 million, has drawn interest from 12 entities, including Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and U.S. private equity companies CAP IV Engagement Ltd, an affiliate of Carlyle Asia Partners IV, Lone Star Funds and TPG Capital Management. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Christopher Cushing)