MANILA Oct 8 The Philippine's gambling
regulator will penalise the local affiliate of Japan's Universal
Entertainment Corp if it fails to open a $2 billion
casino-resort along Manila Bay next year as planned, the head of
the state authority said.
Tiger Resorts Leisure and Entertainment Inc, the local
affiliate of Universal which is controlled by gaming magnate
Kazuo Okada, said last month it was likely to launch the first
phase of its casino-resort project in 2016, a year later than
planned.
Asked if the regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming
Corp (Pagcor), would penalise Tiger for not meeting the
deadline, its chairman Cristino Naguiat said Tiger would lose a
100 million pesos ($2.24 million) guarantee that all casino
operators maintain with the regulator.
"Based on the project implementation plan, they are supposed
to finish it by March next year," Naguiat told reporters late on
Tuesday.
He also said the regulator may take other measures against
Tiger. "The lawyers are looking into it," he added.
Tiger officials were not immediately available to comment.
Tiger holds one of four licenses to operate a casino complex
in Entertainment City, the Philippines' answer to gaming hubs in
Las Vegas and Macau.
The company has yet to say why the project, which started
being developed in 2012, would be delayed. The regulator has
said that Tiger has so far failed to secure a local partner to
address land ownership restrictions that it is currently in
violation of.
The Philippine constitution bars foreign entities from
owning more than 40 percent of land. In 2012, an arm of the
Philippine justice department published a legal opinion
indicating the Okada group had breached the constitution.
Three other groups hold licenses to operate in Entertainment
City.
Bloomberry Resorts Corp opened the first phase of
its $1.2 billion casino-resort last year.
The joint venture of local firm Belle Corp and
Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd 6883.HK is expected to open the
City of Dreams Manila casino-resort this year, a project worth
over $1 billion.
Alliance Global Group Inc and Genting Hong Kong Ltd
, partners in casino-hotel firm Travellers
International Hotel Group Inc, expect to complete their
casino-resort project in Entertainment City by 2018.
