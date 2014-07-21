MANILA, July 21 Philippine snacks and beverage manufacturer Universal Robina Corp said on Monday its wholly owned URC International Co Ltd unit is buying New Zealand's NZ Snack Food Holdings Ltd for NZ$700 million ($609 million) in cash.

URC International will fund the transaction from long-term debt financing and internal sources, Universal Robina told the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Click on bit.ly/1rgRASV to view Universal Robina's disclosure. ($1 = 1.1498 New Zealand Dollars) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Stephen Coates)