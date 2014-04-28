MANILA, April 28 President Barack Obama said the
United States was not planning to rebuild old bases or construct
new ones under a new security accord signed on Monday with the
Philippines, part of a "pivot" of U.S. resources towards
fast-growing Asia and the Pacific.
The agreement, which will have an initial 10-year term, sets
the framework for a beefed-up rotation of U.S. troops, ships and
warplanes through the Philippines.
China interprets the move as aimed at containing Beijing's
growing military might.
