MANILA Jan 13 The Philippines has offered the
United States eight bases where it can build facilities to store
equipment and supplies under a new security deal, a military
spokesman said on Wednesday, amid rising tension with China over
the South China Sea.
Last year, the Philippines and the United States signed the
Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) granting Wasington
increased military presence in its former colony, rotating ships
and planes for humanitarian and maritime security operations.
"The list has been prepared many months ago when we had
earlier discussions," Colonel Restituto Padilla told reporters,
saying five military airfields, two naval bases and a jungle
training camp were offered to the United States.
"These are still subject for approval and we're going to
hold final discussions about these areas."
Three of these bases are on the main island of Luzon in the
northern Philippines, including Clark airfield, a former U.S.
air force base, and two are on the western island of Palawan,
near the South China Sea.
The Americans are also seeking access to three civilian
seaports and airfields on Luzon, including Subic Bay, a former
U.S. Navy base, a senior defence official told Reuters.
Last year, more than 100 U.S. Navy ships docked in Subic and
two advanced nuclear-powered stealth submarines made visits in
the first two weeks of this year.
"Subic is important to the Americans because it is one of
the few areas in the country where they can actually dock
safely," said a defence official, who declined to be named
because he is not authorised to speak to the press.
In Washington, Defence Secretary Voltaire Gazmin said
security cooperation with the U.S. had become more intertwined
amid increasing tension over the South China Sea.
The Philippines has filed a protest against China's test
flights from an artificial island in the South China Sea, a
foreign ministry spokesman said, describing the actions as
"provocative" and a violation of an existing informal
code.
Every year more than $5 trillion of world trade is shipped
through the South China Sea, believed to have huge deposits of
oil and gas, which China claims almost entirely. Brunei,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have rival claims.
China's official Xinhua news agency, in an English-language
commentary, said the EDCA would only escalate tension and "could
push the situation to the brink of war".
"The deal is groundless because China, which sticks to a
defensive defence policy, has never coerced any country on the
South China Sea issue," it said.
