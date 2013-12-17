UPDATE 2-Army assesses damage after storm "absolutely smashes" north Australia
* Coal mines and shipments halted (Updates damage, impact on tourism, mining)
HANOI Dec 17 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday the United States would speak out when countries "raised the temperature" through unilateral actions in territorial disputes, but did not view differences with China over the East China Sea as a scenario of rising tension.
"We are not approaching this with any particular view towards China, except to say when China makes a unilateral move we will state our position," Kerry told a news conference with Philippine counterpart Albert del Rosario.
Kerry said increased maritime security assistance by the United States for South East Asian countries was part of U.S. President Barack Obama's rebalancing toward Asia.
"What we are involved in are normal processes in order to raise their maritime protection capacity," he added. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Coal mines and shipments halted (Updates damage, impact on tourism, mining)
* OPEC-led production cut expected to be extended into H2 2017
BARI/MILAN, March 28 Italian police broke up a protest by environmentalists trying to prevent the removal of a grove of olive trees dating back centuries standing in the way of a $40 billion pipeline to bring Asian gas to Europe.