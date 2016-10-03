WASHINGTON Oct 3 The United States has not been
contacted by Philippines defense authorities about President
Rodrigo Duterte's comments on ending joint military exercises,
the U.S. State Department said on Monday, noting it expected
Manila to live up to its commitments.
"We've not been officially contacted by the Philippine
defense department authorities regarding President Duterte's
statement," State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau told
reporters. "I'd also note that we'll live up to our commitments
and we'll expect them to live up to theirs."
Duterte said during a visit to Vietnam that he was "serving
notice now to the Americans" that marine drills beginning in the
Philippines this week would be the last with U.S. forces.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by David Alexander;
Editing by Eric Beech)