Protesters chant anti U.S. slogans during a rally against the killing of a 26-year-old Filipino transgender Jennifer Laude, outside the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

MANILA Philippine police on Wednesday filed murder charges against a U.S. Marine over the death of a transgender Filipino he met in a bar outside the former U.S. naval base of Subic Bay.

The Philippine government also wants to take custody of Private First Class Joseph Scott Pemberton while he stands trial, said a senior Philippine official, who warned that the case could damage military ties between the allies.

"Based on two witnesses' testimonies, we believe we have a strong case against the U.S. Marine," said Pedrito delos Reyes, police chief of Olongapo City, where the body of Jeffrey Laude, 26, was found in a hotel room on Saturday.

Police officers accompanied by the two witnesses and the family of Laude, who also went by the name Jennifer, went to the prosecutor's office to file murder charges, taking copies of an autopsy report saying the death was due to asphyxia by drowning.

U.S. authorities said the Marine was being held aboard the USS Peleliu, an amphibious assault ship, in Subic Bay. Three other individuals were also held as potential witnesses.

There was no official comment from the U.S. Marines or from American authorities on the filing of charges. Pemberton was not available for comment.

The foreign ministry had asked American embassy officials to cooperate in the investigation and hand the soldier to Philippine authorities because the allies' military relations could be affected, a senior administration official said.

"We're not saying he should be found guilty," said the official, who declined to be identified because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

"There should be a process or else there will be repercussions on the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement."

The official said the handling of the murder case could contribute to growing public opinion against the cooperation agreement, a new 10-year military pact the two countries signed in April, which has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

The pact allows the U.S. military to store supplies in Philippine bases for operations related to maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

Under its status of forces agreement with the U.S. military, the Philippines can demand custody of an errant serviceman, to be held in a detention facility agreed by the two sides, said Eduardo Oban, executive director of the Visiting Forces Agreement Commission.

Some lawmakers have called for a public inquiry into the murder case and the country's existing military pacts with the United States.

(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)