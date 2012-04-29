By Manuel Mogato
| MANILA, April 29
MANILA, April 29 China is likely to be high on
the agenda at top level U.S.-Philippine security talks on Monday
as Washington refocuses its foreign policy on Asia and Manila
realises its limits in trying to solve territorial disputes with
Beijing alone.
China has maritime spats with several countries in the South
China Sea, believed to be rich in oil and gas and crossed by
important shipping lanes, and its neighbours fear its growing
naval reach in staking claims.
Those disputes are pushing the Philippines to seek closer
cooperation with the United States, which in turn has prompted
China to warn Washington against getting involved, denouncing
last week's U.S.-Philippine military drills as bringing the risk
of armed conflict closer.
"I'm sure we need to be diplomatic, but I don't think we
should tip-toe around the Chinese on this," said Walter Lohman,
director of the Asian Studies Center with the conservative
Washington-based Heritage Foundation think tank.
"...There is nothing new about the U.S. exercising with the
Philippines. We shouldn't refrain because the Chinese don't
like it. In fact, I expect the (Washington meeting) will come up
with some agreement on increasing the frequency and variety of
exercises, ship visits. Also expect agreement on hardware, joint
use of Philippines' training facilities and bases."
The talks also coincide with a potential new source of
tension between Washington and Bejing after blind activist Chen
Guangcheng was reported late last week to have sought U.S.
protection in the Chinese capital after an audacious escape from
19 months under house arrest.
Manila's moves to strengthen security ties with its former
colonial master coincide with the U.S. foreign policy "pivot"
towards Asia to concentrate on, among other things, North
Korea's nuclear ambitions and China's military buildup.
Twenty years after the Philippines voted to remove American
bases, it now wants to give U.S. troops more access to its ports
and airfields.
"We enjoy a really close military-to-military relationship
with the Philippines and I think certainly coming out of this
two plus two, we'll be looking for ways to improve and enhance
that relationship," said Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain John
Kirby, referring to talks between the defence and foreign
secretaries, the highest-level security talks yet between the
two sides.
"But it is safe to say that ... our relationship with the
Philippines is part and parcel of the larger shift to focus on
the Asia-Pacific."
A Philippine general familiar with the discussions to be
held in Washington said the United States had a list of
airfields in the Philippines that it could use for routine
deployment of tankers, fighters and transport planes.
"These are not new bases for the Americans, these are still
our facilities," said the general who declined to be identified.
"They are only asking us if we can share some of our idle space
with them."
Kirby said the United States wanted to continue "a
rotational and training" relationship. "We're certainly not
looking ... for permanent basing there."
This is nevertheless a sensitive area for Philippine
President Benigno Aquino, some of whose political advisers are
uncomfortable with an expanding U.S. role.
The U.S. plan to use Philippine airports is not new. At the
height of U.S. operations in Iraq and Afghanistan in the
mid-2000s, Manila allowed U.S. military planes to refuel at an
airport in northernmost Batanes province, close to Taiwan.
"We don't want them back, they create noise when most of us
are already asleep," Budget Secretary Florencio "Butch" Abad
said of U.S. transport planes landing at night in Basco airport.
Abad is one of Aquino's closest political advisers. Another
political adviser told Reuters Aquino would not allow a de facto
basing arrangement.
"That's a violation of our constitution," he said.
Philippine foreign and defence officials, however, will use
the Washington talks to try to get U.S. backing on its position
in the South China Sea, invoking freedom of navigation.
"I think we would want all nations, including the U.S., to
make a judgment as to what is happening there (in the South
China Sea) and what the implications are to their own security,"
Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario has said.
A retired Philippine flag officer said Washington, which is
shuffling and redeploying its forces around Asia, including in
Japan and Australia, wanted to rebuild the "air bridge" between
Northeast and Southeast Asia.
"They are trying to plug these holes when they left Clark in
1992," he said, referring to a former U.S. air base in the
northern Philippines. "They need airfields more than ports
because most of their tactical aircraft are based too far from
potential hotspots in Southeast Asia."
Richard Jacobson, of Pacific Strategies and Assessments,
cautioned both sides against playing the China card, saying he
did not see naval standoffs in the South China Sea as dramatic
enough to improve U.S.-Philippines relations.
"It appears more likely that any new strategic partnership
will evolve gradually over time," Jacobson told Reuters.
(With Additional Reporting By Paul Eckert and David Alexander
in WASHINGTON; Editing by Nick Macfie and Jonathan Thatcher)