* US says not planning to rebuild old bases or construct new
ones
* Obama says goal is not to contain China
* Philippines' Aquino says Chinese shouldn't be concerned
By Rosemarie Francisco and Mark Felsenthal
MANILA, April 28 President Barack Obama said a
new military pact signed with the Philippines on Monday granting
a larger presence for U.S. forces would bolster the Southeast
Asian country's maritime security, but was not aimed at
countering China's growing military might.
The agreement, which will have an initial 10-year term, was
touted as the highlight of Obama's first visit to the
Philippines, the United States' oldest ally in the region.
It sets the framework for a beefed-up rotation of U.S.
troops, ships and warplanes through the Philippines, part of a
rebalancing of U.S. resources towards fast-growing Asia and the
Pacific.
But China interprets the move as an attempt to contain its
increasing military capability and embolden Manila in a
decades-long territorial dispute with Beijing.
"The goal for this agreement is to build Philippine capacity
to engage in training, engage in coordination, not simply to
deal with issues of maritime security, but also to enhance our
capabilities so that if there is a natural disaster that takes
place we can respond quickly," Obama told a joint news
conference in Manila after talks with President Benigno Aquino.
"Our goal is not to counter China, our goal is not to
contain China. Our goal is to make sure that international rules
and norms are respected, and that includes the area of maritime
disputes."
He reiterated Washington's support for Manila's move to seek
international arbitration over conflicting territorial claims in
the South China Sea, an important shipping route that is
believed to be rich in energy resources.
REGIONAL TENSIONS
The Philippines is the last stop on a week-long tour of Asia
partly aimed at reassuring U.S. allies that Washington remains
committed to its strategic "pivot" to the region.
Obama said all four countries he has visited, including
Japan, which has its own dispute with China over tiny islands in
the East China Sea, were committed to seeking a peaceful
resolution of territorial issues.
China claims about 90 percent of the South China Sea, a
claim that overlaps with those of the Philippines, Brunei,
Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan.
China has rejected international arbitration, preferring a
bilateral route to solving the jurisdictional disputes.
Rising regional tensions were highlighted by a commentary
from China's state news agency Xinhua criticising the pact.
"Given that the Philippines is at a bitter territorial row
with China, the move is particularly disturbing as it may
embolden Manila in dealing with Beijing," the commentary said.
"A more assertive or even reckless Manila would stoke
regional tensions and in turn upset Obama's policy of
rebalancing."
Aquino said China "shouldn't be concerned" about the new
agreement, which is aimed at increasing joint military training,
especially for disaster relief operations.
The United States and the Philippines will hold joint
exercises next week in areas mostly north of the capital.
"We are not a threat militarily to any country, we don't
even have ... presently a single fighter aircraft in our
inventory," Aquino said, adding his country had "legitimate
needs" to protect its 36,000 km (22,370 miles) coastline.
NO NEW BASES
The United States was not seeking to rebuild old military
bases or construct new ones under the agreement, said Obama, who
was greeted with a 21-gun salute upon his arrival at the
presidential palace in the former U.S. colony.
Dozens of anti-U.S. protesters shouted slogans and waved
banners to protest against his visit outside the palace.
The United States had maintained two military bases
northwest of Manila, including Subic Bay, which was once its
biggest overseas naval base, until the Philippine Senate ordered
U.S. troops to leave in 1991.
Eight years later, the Senate approved an agreement
providing for temporary visits by U.S. forces, allowing the
staging of joint military exercises.
Officials said the new security accord did not specify the
number of U.S. troops and equipment to be deployed in the
country, with those details to be discussed separately by the
two governments.
"They can do construction and upgrade of infrastructure,
they can store or preposition defence equipment, supplies and
material, as well as hard equipment and supplies," said Lourdes
Yparraguirre, Philippine ambassador to Austria and a member of
the negotiating panel that worked on the deal for eight months.
"China was never discussed in the negotiations," she told
reporters on the sidelines of a signing ceremony hours before
Obama's arrival.
"We don't aim to contain or confront anyone. I hope that our
neighbours in the region would also view this agreement as a
positive contribution to peace, stability, security and
prosperity in the region."
While some analysts believe the new military agreement with
Washington raises Manila's military capabilities, others think
it will create more problems for the country.
"Relations with China...will deteriorate further in the
context of maritime disputes. China is averse to any Philippine
government initiative to involve the U.S. in its security
agenda," said Rommel Banlaoi, analyst at the Center for
Intelligence and National Security in Manila.
"We are strengthening our relationship with the U.S. at the
expense of our relationship with China," he said.
(Additional reporting by Manny Mogato and Matt Spetalnick;
Writing by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Alex Richardson)