MANILA Dec 15 Philippine prosecutors on Monday
filed murder charges against a U.S. marine over the death of a
transgender Filipino outside a former U.S. Navy base, in a case
that could test the close security ties between the two allies.
A transgender Filipino was found dead on Oct. 11 in a hotel
toilet in Olongapo City, northwest of Manila. Private First
Class Joseph Scott Pemberton was named a suspect. He is detained
at a U.S. facility at the main Philippine army base in Manila.
"We filed a murder case," said Emilie Fe delos Santos, head
of the public prosecutor's team, adding that she believed there
was a strong case, after having reviewed the evidence.
"It's a capital offense so there will be no bail. There was
aggravated treachery, abuse of superior strength and cruelty."
The crime has added to pressure on the government of
President Benigno Aquino to renegotiate the U.S.-Philippine
Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), testing security ties as the
two allies face growing tension in the South China Sea.
Manila and Washington signed the enhanced defence
cooperation pact in April, allowing U.S. forces a greater and
sustained presence in the Philippines for maritime security and
disaster and humanitarian operations.
Nine American warships cancelled port visits in October and
November, after Pemberton's arrest.
The trial court in Olongapo City handling the case is
expected to issue an arrest warrant within the week, as well as
an order to put Pemberton in jail.
"We look forward to the full cooperation of the U.S.
government in ensuring that justice is secured," foreign
ministry spokesman Charles Jose said in a statement.
Laude's private lawyers demanded that the military bring
Pemberton to court from the temporary detention site, where he
had been taken from a ship late in October.
A few anti-U.S. activists held a protest outside the court,
denouncing Manila's new military pact with the United States,
saying the Americans were abusing Philippine hospitality.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)