MANILA Jan 9 The Philippine military on Friday
signed a pact with the U.S. Navy to buy two secondhand C-130
transport planes to boost its capability to fan out quickly for
territorial defence and humanitarian operations.
Washington has been helping develop the military capability
of its former colony in the face of serious security challenges
in the South China Sea, as China steps up its presence in
disputed areas.
China claims almost all of the sea, believed to be rich in
mineral and oil-and-gas deposits. Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam,
Taiwan and the Philippines also have claims on the waters,
traversed by about $5 trillion of ship-borne trade each year.
"The United States is helping us pay for these two
aircraft," Colonel Restituto Padilla, a spokesman for the Armed
Forces of the Philippines, said, adding that the U.S. State
Department would provide about $20 million in foreign military
financing.
"We have requested some 1.6 billion pesos to complete the
purchase of the transport planes," he added, referring to a sum
equivalent to $35.61 million.
The transport planes, to be delivered early next year, will
take to five the number of mission-ready C-130s, for a boost in
the number and capacity of existing medium-lift aircraft.
In 2014, Washington allocated military assistance funds of
$50 million to the Philippines. Besides the C-130s, the funds
were used to install weapons on two frigates, also acquired from
the U.S. coast guard.
Padilla said the transport planes would be used to rapidly
deploy troops in the fight against Muslim and Maoist-led rebels
and carry relief to disaster-hit areas.
The purchase is part of a 90-billion-peso ($2-billion),
five-year upgrade plan to catch up with Southeast Asian
neighbours.
($1=44.9250 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)