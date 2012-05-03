* Manila urges U.S. to lift conditions on military aid
By Manuel Mogato
MANILA, May 3 The United States will nearly
triple its military funding for the Philippines this year, the
Philippine foreign ministry said on Thursday, as tensions rise
with China over disputed islands and Washington bolsters its
alliance with Manila.
However, the Philippines expressed concern over what it said
was a sharp decline in its share of U.S. foreign military
financing (FMF) despite Manila's central role in the U.S.'s
military "pivot" back to Asia.
Foreign Minister Albert del Rosario said the Philippines
accounted for over 70 percent of total FMF allocation for East
Asia in 2006, compared to 35 percent this year.
"We hope this is not indicative of the priority placed on
the Philippines as a regional partner, as even non-treaty allies
appear to be getting a bigger share of the FMF allocation," del
Rosario said in a speech at the Heritage Foundation in
Washington, according to a foreign ministry statement.
Del Rosario was in Washington for the first "two-plus-two"
dialogue among their foreign and defence secretaries as they
look at ways to deepen ties and help Manila build a "minimum
credible defence posture".
Washington agreed to provide $30 million in FMF this year,
up from an initial 2012 allocation of $15 million and from $11.9
million last year. In 2003, funding amounted to $50 million as
Washington sent forces to help the Philippines battle al
Qaeda-linked militants.
The Philippines is offering the United States greater access
to its airfields and may open new areas for U.S. soldiers to use
as it seeks stronger military ties with its ally and faces
rising tensions with China in the maritime dispute.
The United States also agreed at the meeting to share
"real-time" data on the South China Sea, suggesting it will give
Manila more of its surveillance data on naval activity. The
State Department also promised to explore "creative funding
streams" to help the Philippine military.
Del Rosario, who previously served as Manila's ambassador to
Washington, also urged the U.S. to lift conditions on a portion
of FMF allocation for the Philippines.
Since 2008, the United States has withheld the release of
about $3 million in military financing for the Philippines due
to political killings and human rights abuses.
He said the current government of President Benigno Aquino
has already taken significant steps to end these killings and
has improved human rights conditions.
Since 2002, the Philippines has received nearly $500 million
in military aid from the United States, according to the U.S.
embassy in Manila. The amount does not include the transfer of
20 reconditioned helicopters, a Cyclone-class ship and a
Hamilton-class cutter.
A second Hamilton-class cutter will be transferred later
this month and the two sides are discussing the possibility of a
third Hamilton-class ship and a squadron of second-hand F-16
fighters.
