* Washington, Manila negotiating new security framework
agreement
* New agreement will allow US to preposition equipment in
Philippine bases
* Left-wing groups criticise new deal to use Philippines as
weapons depot
By Manuel Mogato
MANILA, Aug 12 The United States and the
Philippines begin formal negotiations this week to increase
rotational presence of U.S. forces in the former U.S. colony,
deploying aircraft, ships, supplies and troops for humanitarian
and maritime security operations.
The widening military cooperation, that includes the use of
local bases for temporary deployment, signals rapidly warming
security relations between the allies as the Philippines looks
to the United States to help counter a newly assertive China.
"We stand ready to tap every resource, to call on every
alliance to do what is necessary to defend what is ours, to
secure our nation and to keep our people safe," Foreign Affairs
Secretary Albert del Rosatio told a news conference at the main
army base in Manila.
Del Rosario said the security framework agreement would
improve maritime security while the military builds up its own
capability for territorial defence.
The talks coincide with a resurgence of U.S. warships,
planes and personnel in the region as Washington turns its
attention to China and shifts its foreign, economic and security
policy towards Asia.
Friction between China and the Philippines, and other
countries in the region, over disputed territories in the oil
and gas rich sea has surged since last year due to several naval
stand-offs and fraying diplomatic efforts to forge a regional
agreement on maritime conduct.
REFASHIONED ALLIANCE
Actual negotiations for a new agreement begin on Wednesday
in Manila and both sides hope to conclude talks this year, or
after four rounds of discussions, Carlos Sorreta, head of the
American desk at the foreign ministry, said.
"It's not a basing agreement," Sorreta, spokesman for the
four-member negotiating team, told a news conference.
The Philippines kicked out U.S. military bases in 1992 and
years later allowed the return of American troops for training
and joint exercises. The new deal will expand these activities.
The allies have been in talks since 2011, even before
President Barack Obama announced his administration's "pivot to
Asia" policy as Washington withdraws from Iraq and Afghanistan.
"These negotiations will lead to incremental security
benefits and cooperation rather than a fundamental shift in the
regional military balance of power," Patrick Cronin, of the
U.S-based Center for a New American Security, told Reuters.
"These talks are an important symbol of a refashioned alliance."
Cronin said the upgrading of the alliance "will serve the
interests of both nations and the region", adding the
pre-positioned equipment would improve readiness to deal with
natural disasters and other contingencies.
Left-wing activists criticised the Aquino government for
allowing a de facto basing agreement with the Americans. "The
Philippines will be one giant weapons depot for U.S. forces,"
said Renato Reyes of Bayan (Nation), an umbrella organisation of
anti-U.S. activist groups.
Philippine officials said the new military agreement did not
need any approval from lawmakers, but the negotiating team
promised to brief Congress and the press at the end of every
round of talks.
Sorreta insisted the new deal would not give U.S. forces
exclusive use of local facilities or a permanent presence.
"We are engaging in this exercise of negotiations not to
please the United States, but in pursuit of our own interests,"
said Carlos Sorreta, foreign affairs assistant secretary for
American affairs. "We are certainly for peace, but we are not
for appeasement."
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Nick Macfie)