MANILA Aug 30 U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel assured the Philippines on Friday that Washington had no
intention of re-establishing permanent military bases despite
plans to boost the U.S. presence in its former colony.
Hagel was in Manila as the two allies opened a new round of
talks to allow U.S. forces to store equipment and supplies and
to deploy, on a temporary basis, ships, planes and troops at
several locations to offset China's assertiveness in the region.
Washington has similar arrangements with Australia and
Singapore, part of the Obama administration's "rebalancing"
policy in Asia, shifting combat forces from Afghanistan and Iraq
to the Asia-Pacific region as China flexes its military muscle.
But with U.S. forces evicted in the early 1990s from
permanent bases in the Philippines, Hagel sought to avoid
offending sensitivities on any new stationing of troops.
"The United States does not seek permanent bases in the
Philippines that would represent a return to an outdated Cold
War mentality," Hagel told a news conference after talks with
President Benigno Aquino.
"Instead, we're using a new model of military to military
cooperation befitting two great allies and friends. I'm looking
to increase our rotational presence here as we have done
recently in Singapore and Australia."
The left-wing opposition urged the president to reject any
stationing of forces in the country.
"The Philippine government must reject the U.S. plans to use
Philippine facilities as de facto bases," said Renato Reyes,
Secretary General of the Bayan (Nation) movement.
"The U.S. can and will use the Philippines as a staging
ground for military intervention in other parts of the world,
dragging us into conflicts not of our choosing and against our
interest."
Friction between China and the Philippines, and other
countries in the region, over disputed territories in South
China Sea has increased since last year despite diplomatic
efforts to forge an agreement on maritime conduct.
Hagel said earlier the United States would continue to seek
out an international coalition to act together on Syria after
Britain's parliament rejected military action.
