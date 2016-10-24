U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks about Syria during a joint news conference with South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se after the Central Asia Ministerial at the State Department in Washington, U.S. October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke to his Philippines counterpart over the weekend, emphasizing strong and stable ties between the allies after comments by the Philippines president raised questions about bilateral relations, the State Department said on Monday.

State Department spokesman John Kirby said Kerry expressed concern about the tone of remarks by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who has sharply criticized President Barack Obama and talked about a separation from the United States.

Kirby said the phone call on Sunday led Kerry to feel the United States and the Philippines "can work through this." He said Washington has seen no practical action by Manila to move away from ties with the United States.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by David Alexander)