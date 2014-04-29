MANILA, April 28 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Monday a new military pact between the United States and
the Philippines is testimony to America's "ironclad" commitment
to defend the southeast Asian nation.
The U.S. president's comments came against the backdrop of
tensions between the Philippines and an increasingly powerful
China over remote uninhabited islands in the South China Sea.
"Our commitment to defend the Philippines is ironclad and
the United States will keep that commitment because allies never
stand alone," Obama said.
Sweating profusely in an unairconditioned gymnasium packed
with U.S. and Filipino soldiers, veterans and their families,
the president said joint U.S.-Filipino rescue efforts after
November's Typhoon Yolanda were the modern-day version of the
bravery shown by both country's troops during World War Two.
The military agreement between the two countries was the
centrepiece of Obama's first visit to the Philippines, the
United States' oldest ally in the region.
The deal, which will have an initial 10-year term, sets the
framework for a beefed-up rotation of U.S. troops, ships and
warplanes through the Philippines.
Obama said the accord and his visit - part of a four-nation
swing through Asia - demonstrated the U.S. commitment to a
"rebalancing" of resources and diplomacy towards the
fast-growing region.
That commitment has been in doubt as the United States has
focused on conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan.
"Deepening our alliance is part of our broader vision for
the Asia Pacific," Obama said.
The U.S. president further stressed solidarity with the
Philippines as Manila seeks international arbitration over
disputed islands in a tense standoff with Beijing.
"International law must be upheld. Freedom of navigation
must be preserved," Obama said. "Disputes must be resolved
peacefully and not by intimidation or by force."
China claims most of the South China Sea, but the
Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan also have
overlapping claims to parts of those waters.
Earlier this month, a small Philippine government ship
needed to evade a blockade of Chinese coastguard vessels to
deliver food, water and fresh troops to a disputed shoal in the
Spratly Islands.
The Philippines is seeking United Nations arbitration
challenging China's "nine-dash-line" that stretches deep into
the South China Sea and the maritime heart of Southeast Asia.
In the sweltering Fort Bonifacio gymnasium on Tuesday, the
U.S. president peeled off his jacket and rolled up his sleeves
to speak, apologising to the assembled uniform-clad troops for
doing so but promising to make his remarks brief.
Afterwards, he shook hands with troops and veterans, posing
for a "selfie" photo with the family of one of the Filipino
veterans.
The president later toured and laid a wreath at the U.S.
military cemetery in Manila, where both U.S. and Filipino
soldiers are buried. The cemetery contains more than 17,000
graves of U.S. service members who died during World War Two,
the largest such cemetery anywhere in the world.
Obama's visit to the Philippines was the final leg of was on
the final day of a tour that also took him to Tokyo, Seoul, and
Kuala Lumpur.
