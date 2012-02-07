(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE Feb 7 Brazil's Vale will begin its iron ore distribution operations in the Philippines this weekend, the Philippine port operator said, from where the world's top miner of the raw material will transfer China-bound ore carried by big ships.

China barred Vale's giant dry bulk vessels from entering its ports in a bid to protect its shipping industry which has been hit hard by the economic downturn and falling freight rates.

With access to China shut, Vale has set up a transshipment hub in the Philippines' Subic Bay port, where its mega ships -- which at 400,000 deadweight tonnes each are the world's biggest dry bulk carriers -- can berth and transfer cargo to smaller vessels to be able to reach Chinese ports.

"When Vale starts full operations on Feb. 12, we expect the SBMA (Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority) to earn some 70 million pesos ($1.64 million) in additional income in the first year alone because of the projected increase in ship calls," Roberto Garcia, chairman of SBMA, said in a statement late on Monday.

Vale's Ore Fabrica, the world's largest dry bulk floating storage vessel, arrived in Subic Bay last week. The 280,000-deadweight-tonne vessel will serve as a platform to transfer iron ore from the big ships called Valemaxes to smaller vessels for transport to Asian markets led by China.

A Valemax, Vale Brasil, is expected to arrive in Subic on Feb. 12, Reuters shipping data showed. SBMA said it expects Vale Brasil to dock a day later.

Apart from the Philippines, Vale is also setting up a transshipment centre in Malaysia.

The Brazilian miner in October broke ground for a $1.3 billion iron ore distribution hub in Malaysia's northern Perak state, which could be ready to handle the giant ships by 2014.

Vale is counting on a fleet of 35 Valemaxes to slash shipping costs to China to help it better compete with Australian rivals BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto .

The 388,000-tonne Berge Everest was the first and only Valemax allowed into China, mooring at Dalian Port on Dec. 28 to unload iron ore that has yet to be sold. ($1 = 42.5650 Philippine pesos) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)