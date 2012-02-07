* Vale takes costlier option to bring iron ore to China
* Vale has set up floating terminal in Philippines' Subic
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Brazil's Vale
will begin its iron ore distribution operations in the
Philippines this weekend, the Philippine port operator said,
from where the world's top miner of the raw material will
transfer China-bound ore brought in by big ships.
Vale is taking a more costly route to deliver iron ore to
China, its top market, which has barred the miner's giant dry
bulk vessels from entering its ports to shield its domestic
shipping industry.
The miner has set up a transshipment hub in the Philippines'
Subic Bay port using a floating storage vessel which will start
operations on Feb. 12. It is also building a $1.3 billion iron
ore distribution hub in Malaysia's northern Perak state, which
could be ready to handle the giant ships by 2014.
China last week barred Vale's mega ships called Valemaxes --
which at 400,000 deadweight tonnes each are the world's biggest
dry bulk carriers -- to protect its shipping sector hit hard by
the economic downturn and freight rates that have fallen to
their lowest in more than a quarter century.
"When Vale starts full operations on Feb. 12, we expect the
SBMA (Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority) to earn some 70 million
pesos ($1.64 million) in additional income in the first year
alone because of the projected increase in ship calls," Roberto
Garcia, chairman of SBMA, said in a statement late on Monday.
Vale's Ore Fabrica, the world's largest dry bulk floating
storage vessel, arrived in Subic Bay last week. The
280,000-deadweight-tonne vessel will serve as a platform to
transfer iron ore from the Valemaxes to smaller vessels for
transport to Asian markets led by China.
A Valemax, Vale Brasil, is expected to arrive in Subic on
Feb. 12, Reuters shipping data showed. SBMA said it expects Vale
Brasil to dock a day later.
Vale was hoping its planned fleet of 35 Valemaxes would
slash its shipping costs to China to help it better compete with
Australian rivals BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
.
But some analysts have said the cost of the transshipment
centres would unlikely outweigh any savings from using the
Valemaxes.
Vale has said its plan to build a fleet of 35 giant ore
carriers, of which six are already in service, had not changed
despite China's ban.
The 388,000-tonne Berge Everest was the first and only
Valemax allowed into China, mooring at the Dalian Port on Dec.
28 to unload iron ore that has yet to be sold.
Traders say they believe Beijing will gradually lift the ban
on large vessels since it would allow Vale to deliver iron ore
more cheaply and give Chinese steelmakers room to negotiate
lower prices.
($1 = 42.5650 Philippine pesos)
