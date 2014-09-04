BRIEF-CAPREIT CEO Thomas Schwartz says diagnosed with prostate cancer
* CAPREIT president and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schwartz informs employees and unitholders of health condition
MANILA, Sept 4 Philippine property developer Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc said on Thursday it will raise $125 million through a corporate note offering to support capital expenditures.
In a stock exchange filing, Vista Land said its board of directors authorised subsidiary VLL International Inc to issue $125 million notes.
The senior guaranteed notes due 2019 will yield 7.45 percent, and will form a single series to consolidate it with the $225 million debt papers issued by VLL International in April.
Vista Land said VLL International executed a subscription agreement with DBS Bank Ltd as manager for the offer, sale and issuance of the corporate notes.
DUBLIN, April 26 Ireland's Central Bank said on Wednesday it had fined Allied Irish Banks 2.275 million euros ($2.5 million) for "significant failures" in money laundering and terrorist financing controls.