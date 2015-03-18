MANILA, March 18 Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc , one of the Philippines' largest homebuilders, said on Wednesday it was looking to raise at least $100 million this year via debt to refinance loans and fund capital expenditure.

The company is looking at both peso and dollar loans with maturity of five years to settle $46 million in debt maturing this year and finance new projects, President and Chief Executive Manuel Paolo Villar told reporters.

Vista Land on Wednesday reported 13 percent growth in full year 2014 net income to a record 5.7 billion pesos ($123 million), citing strong sales. (bit.ly/1F1hanl)

($1 = 44.6300 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)