Dec 22 Philippines' DMCI Holdings Inc

* Says it sold 25.11 pct stake in toll road concessionaire Private Infra Dev Corp to conglomerate San Miguel Corp unit for 1.83 billion pesos ($41 million)

* Private Infra is the concessionaire of the 88-kilometre Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway north of the capital

* Says closing of the transaction is subject to compliance with certain conditions, and obtaining certain consents from the Toll Regulatory Board and the Department of Public Works and Highways