MANILA Oct 2 The Philippines has extended daily
onshore currency trading hours by 30 minutes, which the banking
industry said would align the market with the rest of Asia and
better address the needs of invertors and business.
The Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) said that
from Oct 1 the afternoon trading session on the Philippine
Dealing System would run from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (0600 to
0800GMT). Afternoon sessions previously opened at 2:30 p.m.
The morning session was unchanged at 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
(0100-0400 GMT).
The changed trading hours also apply to the forwards, swaps
and options markets, said the BAP, which partly owns the
country's electronic currency trading platform.
The Philippine peso has gained nearly 5 percent
against the U.S. dollar this year to be the second
best-performing currency among emerging Asian economies, only
bettered by the Singapore dollar.
