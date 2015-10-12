China's sharing app boom floods sidewalks with bicycles
BEIJING China's renewed love affair with the bicycle is proving a boon for mobile bike-sharing apps but is causing headaches by congesting city sidewalks.
AMSTERDAM Philips NV said on Monday it had appointed Abhijit Bhattacharya as chief financial officer with immediate effect to succeed the departing Ron Wirahadiraksa.
Swiss-based LafargeHolcim, the world's largest maker of building materials, said on Monday it had hired Wirahadiraksa as CFO.
Bhattacharya, an Indian national, was the top financial manager at Philips' lighting division, which is being carved out into a separate company. He had also been overseeing the separation project.
Bhattacharya, 53, previously worked as CFO of Philips' healthcare division, and for semiconductor company NXP.
Music streaming service Spotify, most recently valued at $13 billion, will be the first major company to carry out a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange when it goes public later this year or early next year, two sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.