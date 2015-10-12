(Refiles to insert dropped letter in "officer" in paragraph 1.)

AMSTERDAM Oct 12 Philips NV said on Monday it had appointed Abhijit Bhattacharya as chief financial officer, with immediate effect, succeeding the departing Ron Wirahadiraksa.

Wirahadiraksa has resigned to take a position at "a listed company in the industrial sector", Philips said in a statement.

Bhattacharya, an Indian national, was the top financial manager at Philips' lighting division, which is being carved out into a separate company. He previously worked as CFO of Philips Healthcare division, and for semiconductor company NXP. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)