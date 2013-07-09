AMSTERDAM, July 9 Philips aims to
offset weakness in street and home lighting systems by
partnering with Walt Disney Co to sell Mickey and Minnie
Mouse night lamps for children.
The world's biggest lighting maker is feeling the impact of
fragile consumer demand, weak construction markets and
government budget cuts in Europe which have translated into
lower demand.
Neither company disclosed financial details at the product
launch but they demonstrated a child's bedroom where the typical
overhead lamp was replaced by multiple coloured lights and
imitation candles, including under the bed.
The lights are either decorated with or in the shape of
various Disney characters.
Last year, Philips launched "hue", a home lighting system
controlled via a smartphone app and sold through Apple's stores,
as it tries to reinvent its range of consumer lighting products
and spur demand for LED bulbs which last several years.
Philips' earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA) at its lighting division more than halved last year to
188 million euros on sales of 8.44 billion euros.
Philips and Disney said the new children's lights would go
on sale in Europe and the United States from September, followed
by Asia and Canada later in the year.