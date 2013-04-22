* Q1 net 162 mln euro vs 153 mln in Reuters poll
* Sales of 5.26 bln euro vs 5.41 bln in poll
* Sees weak first half in Europe, United States
* Shares down 4 pct
By Sara Webb
AMSTERDAM, April 22 Philips forecast a
slow first half of the year due to the weak European economy and
a tough outlook for healthcare spending in the United States,
sending its shares to a four-month low.
The Dutch electronics company reported higher-than-expected
quarterly earnings, but weak sales underscored the challenges it
faces as it restructures to cope with stagnant economic growth,
fragile consumer spending and government budget cuts in several
markets.
Shares in Philips, the world's biggest lighting maker and a
top-three maker of hospital equipment, fell to their lowest
level since January, down 3.9 percent by 1250 GMT against a
broadly higher European blue chip market.
"The biggest concern in the market is healthcare," said
Daniel Cunliffe, analyst at Nomura. "Put very simply, healthcare
is the biggest division, and the biggest margin-driver, so the
issue is will healthcare recover in the U.S."
Chief Executive Frans van Houten, who has driven Philips'
restructuring over the past two years, said the outlook for
healthcare is particularly tough in the United States, where
executives in the sector are cautious about spending plans ahead
of the implementation of planned healthcare reforms.
Healthcare equipment orders fell 5 percent on a comparable
currency basis, with a double-digit decline in North America and
a high-single-digit decline in western Europe, where several
economies are in crisis.
President Barack Obama's healthcare law, which takes full
effect in 2014, aims to extend insurance cover to over 30
million Americans, but requires insurance companies to bear
costs including preventive health services and also introduces a
new tax on medical devices.
In the past week, medical testing companies such as Quest
Diagnostics and device makers Johnson & Johnson
and Abbott Laboratories have cited a slowdown in use of
medical services in the run-up to the reform's implementation.
MODEST SALES
Fabian Smeets, analyst at ING, said that while Philips' net
result was above consensus, investors were concerned by the weak
first-half outlook and modest sales growth of 4 percent in
emerging markets, considered the main driver for the group's
growth after its overhaul.
Philips has sold off much of its consumer electronics
business - including its television, audio, and video operations
- in a drive to improve profitability.
The company said it was on track to achieve its end-2013
targets of sales growth of between 4 and 6 percent, a margin on
EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) of 10 to
12 percent and a return on invested capital of 12 to 14 percent.
Van Houten said he would update investors on his new
financial targets and strategy for coming years on Sept. 17.
Some analysts expect Philips to shift away from share
buybacks and to return more cash to its investors through higher
dividends or special dividends in future.
"We are not a serial share buyback company," van Houten told
reporters on a conference call, adding Philips will complete its
2 billion euro ($2.6 billion) buyback in the second quarter.
The company reported first-quarter net profit of 162 million
euros ($211.9 million), down from 183 million a year ago when
its results were lifted by a net gain of 119 million euros from
the divestment of its stake in the Senseo coffee brand and the
sale of its office campus in the Netherlands.
Quarterly EBITA improved in all three businesses, once
year-ago one-off gains and other charges were excluded.
Sales rose 1 percent on a comparable basis to 5.26 billion
euros. Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast
net profit of 153 million euros on sales of 5.41 billion.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
