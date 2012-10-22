GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rises on Qatar rift, sterling steadies after London attack
* Sterling recovers after fall on London attack, focus on election
AMSTERDAM Oct 22 Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV : * Philips shares open up 2.6 percent after better-than-expected Q3
results
* Sterling recovers after fall on London attack, focus on election
* Polish power exchange TGE has launched a new trading platform provided by Nasdaq Inc that would allow it to offer new commodity and derivative instruments in future to attract new market players, it said on Monday.