By Toby Sterling
| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM May 16 Philips on Monday
said it is seeking to raise at least 694 million euros ($785
million) by selling a 25 percent stake in its lighting division
in an initial public offering of shares.
In a statement, the company said it would sell 37.5 million
shares at 18.50-22.50 per share in an IPO, implying an market
capitalisation for the division of 2.78-3.38 billion euros.
Including debt, Philips Lighting, the world's largest
lighting maker, would have an enterprise value of 4.32-4.92
billion euros, the company said.
Final pricing is set for May 26, with the listing commencing
the following day.
($1 = 0.8840 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)