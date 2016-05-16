AMSTERDAM May 16 Philips on Monday said it is seeking to raise at least 694 million euros ($785 million) by selling a 25 percent stake in its lighting division in an initial public offering of shares.

In a statement, the company said it would sell 37.5 million shares at 18.50-22.50 per share in an IPO, implying an market capitalisation for the division of 2.78-3.38 billion euros.

Including debt, Philips Lighting, the world's largest lighting maker, would have an enterprise value of 4.32-4.92 billion euros, the company said.

Final pricing is set for May 26, with the listing commencing the following day.

($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)