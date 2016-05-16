* Philips to sell 25 percent stake in lighting division IPO
* Philips Lighting seen world's largest lighting company
after IPO
* Market capitalisation seen at 2.78-3.38 billion euros
* Enterprise value including debt seen at 4.32-4.92 billion
euros
* Philips will raise at least 694 million euros
(Updates with further details of IPO, quotes and background on
Philips splitting)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, May 16 Philips said on
Monday it is seeking to raise at least 694 million euros ($785
million) by selling a 25 percent stake in its lighting division
in an initial public offering of shares.
In a statement, the company said it would sell 37.5 million
shares at 18.50-22.50 per share in an IPO, implying a market
capitalisation for the division of 2.78-3.38 billion euros.
Including debt, Philips Lighting, the world's largest
lighting maker, would have an enterprise value of 4.32-4.92
billion euros, the company said.
Final pricing is set for May 26, with the listing commencing
the following day on the Euronext stock exchange under the
ticker symbol "LIGHT."
On May 3, Philips announced it would float its lighting
unit, after a two-year process of separating the business that
was the core of the original Philips company founded in 1891.
.
Philips CEO Frans van Houten says the lighting business,
which accounts for about a third of Philips' sales but only a
quarter of profits, needs independence in order to invest and
grow in selling programmable lighting systems and related
services to corporate customers.
Under Van Houten's 5-year tenure Philips' shares have moved
mostly sideways, underperforming the benchmark AEX index of blue
chip shares by about 10 percent by the close of trade on Friday.
Investors hope the separation of the two companies may lead to a
re-rating of shares.
Philips' remaining business will be focused on healthcare
technology, including selling advanced medical scanners and
devices, patient monitoring systems and information services to
hospitals, as well as consumer health devices and toothbrushes
and shavers.
Van Houten has said Philips will sell its remaining stake in
the new lighting company over time.
Philips Lighting had adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 547 million euros in 2015, on
sales of 7.47 billion euros, the company said.
"We believe we present a solid investment case," said
Lighting chief executive Eric Rondolat in a statement. Rondolat
will remain in the top job at Lighting after the IPO.
Rondolat must manage the company's transition from
conventional lighting, a shrinking market in which it is by far
the largest company by sales, to the fast growing market for
LEDs, where Philips is also currently biggest but faces eroding
margins.
Competitors include General Electric of the United
States and Osram Licht of Germany, as well as Japan's
Nichia corp., Cree and Acuity Brands
of the U.S., and a slew of small but growing Chinese
manufacturers.
($1 = 0.8840 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely and Adrian
Croft)