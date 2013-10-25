(Adds details, quotes, shares)
AMSTERDAM Oct 25 Philips, the Dutch
healthcare, lighting and consumer appliances group, has scrapped
the sale of its audio and video business to Japan's Funai
Electric Co because of a breach of contract and will
seek a new buyer.
The move is a setback for Philips' exit from the consumer
electronics business to focus on more the profitable home
appliances and healthcare areas.
Philips' shares fell on the news and were down 2 percent at
25.495 euros at 0943 GMT.
Philips has struggled for years to compete with lower-cost
Asian manufacturers, including Samsung Electronics
and LG Electronics.
It had already hived off its ailing television business by
setting up a joint venture with Hong Kong-based TPV in
2012. The deal with Funai Electric was intended to complete the
exit from home entertainment.
Philips, which announced the sale for 150 million euros
($207 million) back in January, said it will take legal action
against Funai to recover damages.
"Funai has refused to take the necessary steps to enable
completion of the transaction and the transfer of the business,"
Philips said in a statement.
"As a result, Philips will start arbitration proceedings in
the International Court of Arbitration and will terminate the
agreement signed in January."
The business, renamed WOOX Innovations, is headquartered in
Hong Kong and has annual sales of 1.2 billion euros.
"Year to date, our carved-out audio, video, multimedia,
accessories business shows a positive net income and has leading
market positions in areas like home cinema sound, docking
speakers and headphones," Philips Chief Executive Frans van
Houten said in the statement.
($1 = 0.7245 euros)
