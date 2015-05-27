BRIEF-Union Diagnostic & Clinical Services posts FY pretax profit of 369.9 mln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 369.9 million naira versus 231.9 million naira year ago
AMSTERDAM May 27 Go Scale, the investment fund that is purchasing Philips' lighting components unit Lumileds, said on Wednesday it would fund the acquisition in part by raising $1.93 billion (1.77 billion euros) in debt.
The fund said in a statement that the Bank of China was acting as sole bookrunner in arranging the debt financing, which will have both euro and dollar denominated tranches.
A Philips spokesman confirmed the details of the financing plan released by Go Scale, which agreed in March to buy an 80.1 percent stake in the unit for $3.3 billion. (1 euro = $1.0918) (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams)
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 369.9 million naira versus 231.9 million naira year ago
May 4 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):