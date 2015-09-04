By Harro Ten Wolde
| BERLIN, Sept 4
BERLIN, Sept 4 Philips Electronics will
emerge from its radical transition away from the lighting
industry as a more profitable company focused on consumer
healthcare, the head of the group's Personal Health business
told Reuters.
The Dutch conglomerate, which is shedding its lighting
business and LED components operation, aims to tap a growing
market for consumer medical devices and boost profitability
through the provision of health data services, Pieter Nota said
at the IFA electronics trade show in Berlin.
While German rival Siemens is gradually
distancing itself from healthcare in line with its general move
away from consumer businesses, Philips sees the consumerisation
of healthcare as a growth opportunity.
"We are in a unique position to use our experience from our
professional healthcare business for our personal healthcare
business," Nota said after the company used the Berlin show to
announce a range of initiatives to move healthcare from
hospitals into homes and the everyday lives of its customers.
Research firm IHS estimates that the market for consumer
medical devices could reach almost $11 billion in 2017, from
$7.9 billion in 2013, as the ageing global population attaches
increasing importance to health monitoring.
Philips is not alone, however, with the likes of Google
and Samsung entering an arena that also
includes U.S. powerhouse General Electric.
The Dutch company's Berlin announcements took the wraps off
a health watch, an arm and wrist blood pressure monitor and
scales that also provide body mass analysis. All devices
automatically transfer data to a digital platform, where it can
be stored and analysed.
"Data and data-related services will increase
significantly," Nota said. "Step by step we will develop from a
company offering products into a company that offers products
and services.
"Services will increase strongly ... and so will our profit
margins."
Nota said that he is happy with Philips' consumer health
portfolio but is keeping an eye open for potential acquisitions.
"If we can get a critical mass through an acquisition or a
specific capability, we will do that deal," he said.
(Editing by David Goodman)