AMSTERDAM Nov 16 Philips Electronics' planned sale of its loss-making television business to a joint venture with Hong Kong-listed TPV Technology Ltd may be cancelled if the operations' performance "materially" worsens, a Dutch newspaper said on Wednesday.

Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad said on Wednesday TPV and Philips were working on a prospectus to convince TPV shareholders of the deal, without citing any sources.

Philips said two weeks ago it had signed an agreement with TPV, ending doubts about the deal being scuppered due to the deteriorating global TV market.

But in a legal document published last week on TPV's website, TPV said the deal could be cancelled if there was a circumstance that had a "material adverse effect" on the joint venture or the Philips TV operations.

The deal is also subject to TPV shareholders' approval, the TPV document said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb and David Holmes)