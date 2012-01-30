* Swings to Q4 loss 160 mln euros, vs forecast profit 2.2
mln
* Q4 underlying profit falls 45 pct to 503 mln euros
* Cautious on this year, particularly in Europe
* Shares down 2.6 percent
By Roberta Cowan
AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 Philips swung
to a fourth-quarter net loss as government cuts ate into its
healthcare equipment business and a slowdown in European
construction activity and consumer spending hit its lighting
operations.
Europe's largest consumer electronics maker posted a net
loss of 160 million euros ($210 million) after a profit of 465
million a year earlier, and the group said prospects for this
year were no brighter.
"We are cautious about 2012, given the uncertainty in the
global economy, and Europe in particular," chief executive Frans
van Houten said on Monday.
"Our fourth-quarter results were impacted by weak European
sales, postponement in deliveries of existing orders in our
healthcare sector, and inventory correction actions and other
operational issues in our lighting business."
Philips said it was committed to its 2013 goals and
underlying margins would improve in the latter part of 2012, but
analysts including S&P Equity Research's James Crawshaw were
sceptical of next year's targets and said the second half
improvement was at risk from challenges in the lighting division
as the industry moves to light-emitting diodes (LED).
"We anticipate ongoing losses at the components arm,
Lumileds, and rising competition in the LED lighting market from
Korean and Chinese vendors," said Crawshaw.
EUROPEAN PINCH
Philips makes almost 30 percent of its sales in Europe,
where they fell 5 percent in the fourth quarter. Government
austerity programmes there are squeezing hospital budgets, and
some have put orders for the latest equipment on hold.
European consumers are increasingly reluctant to spend,
hitting sales of Philips lightbulbs and gadgets like electric
toothbrushes and shavers, leaving huge amounts of unsold stock.
Austerity measures are also putting a damper on European
construction, and developers are holding back on kitting out
complexes with the latest lighting systems.
Philips also blamed supply chain "speed bumps" at its
lighting unit, as it increases production of energy efficiency
lights and LEDs, which use semiconductors, for falling sales at
one of its key units.
Group sales for the quarter were up 3 percent on the same
period last year, led by 12 percent higher sales in emerging
markets, where Philips now makes 33 percent of its sales.
A 128 million euro charge for rebranding a consumer light
product, unspecified group restructuring, writedowns on lighting
inventory, and losses at the TV business all hit underlying
profit, which fell 45 percent from the same quarter a year ago.
The latest quarterly results from the company are in line
with a profit warning earlier this month..
SECOND-HALF HOPES
The firm said on Monday previously announced restructuring
measures, including 4,500 job cuts, would help it weather the
weakness in its markets and it forecast some improvement in
underlying margins by the end of this year, excluding the impact
of further restructuring charges it expects to take.
"The first half of 2012 will see the impact of these
charges, and overall we are cautious about the development of
the first half of the year. It is not going to be an easy first
half," van Houten said.
Since van Houten took the top job in April, he has issued
two profit warnings, reset financial targets, slashed jobs, seen
several top executives replaced and tried to hive off the
loss-making TV business.
Van Houten said he was confident the sale of the TV
business, which needs to be approved by the shareholders of Hong
Kong-based TPV and regulators, would close in the
first quarter.
TPV shareholders will vote on the deal on Feb. 22. Philips
booked a 272 million loss for the TV unit in the fourth quarter.
The company's share price, down 2.6 percent at 15.17 euros
at 1544 on Monday, has fallen 32 percent from a year ago,
prompting some analysts to say the 120-year old company might be
more valuable to shareholders if it were split into three
separate parts, but CEO Van Houten said on Monday there were
absolutely no break-up plans.
He said the near-term plan was to continue restructuring and
cutting costs and to improve performance, which will put the
group in a better position to look for acquisitions.
The Dutch group competes with Samsung and LG
Electronics among others in consumer electronics,
and with General Electric and Siemens in the hospital and
lighting markets.