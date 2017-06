(Repeats to additional subscribers)

AMSTERDAM Jan 30 Philips CEO says:

NEAR TERM FOCUS TO IMPROVE RUN RATE

PHILIPS CEO 2012 SALES WON'Y BE BELOW 22 BLN EUROS

PHILIPS CEO SAYS HAS NO PLANS TO SPLIT THE COMPANY INTO THREE Parts

PHILIPS CEO SAYS THE EUROPEAN DEBT CRISIS IS HURTING PHILIPS

PHILIPS CEO SAYS THE LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR LIGHTING IS VERY GOOD

PHILIPS HAS APPOINTED NEW CFOS FOR BOTH LIGHTING AND CONSUMER LIFESTYLE UNITS AS OF JAN. 1

PHILIPS CEO SAYS NEAR TERM FOCUS IS IMPROVE RUN RATE, LONG TERM LOOKING FOR BUYS

PHILIPS CEO SAYS FIRM REMAINS COMMITTED TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan)