By Roberta Cowan
| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM Feb 14 Philips Electronics
said it shut down one of its servers on Monday because
of a possible cyber attack and that it was investigating the
nature and extent of the information that might have been
accessed.
Philips spokeman Steve Klink couldn't confirm whether any
personal customer information or sensitive company data were put
at risk.
"It isn't prudent to make any statements until we've gotten
to the bottom of this and completed the investigation," said
Klink.
The Dutch consumer electronics, lighting and healthcare
group issued a short statement on its website on Tuesday stating
that some of its small websites used for marketing might have
been hacked on Monday. Philips said within an hour of becoming
aware of the event, the compromised server was shut down.
(Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Will Waterman)